Man kills woman in Bengaluru, stages it as suicide

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old woman was murdered by her live-in partner in Varthur police limits on Thursday night. The two were staying at a rented house at Ramdas Layout in Kodathi village. The accused, KB Ayyappa, killed Ranjitha and made it look like suicide by hanging her body.

The police registered a case and took it up for investigation after Ranjitha’s mother filed a complaint suspecting Ayyappa’s hand behind the incident. Ayyappa (26) from Ponnampet, Kodagu, strangled Ranjitha with a cable and then hanged her body, the police said.

Ayyappa was married, but had separated from his wife. He had promised Ranjitha’s parents that he would marry her after divorcing his wife. When her parents started opposing their relationship, he brought Ranjitha to Bengaluru.

“A fortnight ago, she had called her mother, saying Ayyappa was harassing her mentally and physically every day,” said an officer.

The couple is said to have had regular fights for the past one week. After killing her, the accused called her parents and told them that their daughter had died by suicide.