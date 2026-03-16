'Balen is a born leader,' say family members of Nepal's PM-designate Balen Shah

Rap to Rapport

Shah pursued his master’s in Structural Engineering at the Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology in Yelahanka. According to Harish, he lived a simple, disciplined life during his time in the city, splitting his stay between the family home and the hostel. “He was a diligent student. His professors used to appreciate his dedication. Even back then, his thoughts were always centred around the country,” Harish shares. Not surprisingly, Shah was involved in efforts to construct nearly 2,000 homes in Nepal following the 2025 earthquake.

Despite the demanding academic schedule, Shah’s Bengaluru days were far from just a monotonous one. Harish remembers travelling across Karnataka with him. “Balen loved the weather here, just like everyone else,” he says with a smile. Shah also made an effort to embrace the local culture. Harish recalls that he picked up some Kannada during his stay. “He always felt that wherever you live, you should respect the culture and people of that city,” he says. Food became one of the parts of that cultural immersion, as Balen developed a fondness for South Indian staples, particularly dosaes and traditional meals.

Even outside of academics, before politics entered the picture, he was known for his rap music, which often tackled social and political themes. “His songs were never just for fun. They were a way of communicating the issues people were facing,” says Harish before he concludes.