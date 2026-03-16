'Balen is a born leader,' say family members of Nepal's PM-designate Balen Shah

Long before politics placed him into the national spotlight in Nepal, Balendra Shah was a student figuring out life amidst the college corridors in Bengaluru. A significant chapter of his journey unfolded in the city, says his elder sister Sujata Sah Sejekan and brother-in-law Harish Kumar Sejekan.
Last Friday, the 35-year-old rapper-turned-politician won the Nepalese general election in a landslide victory, gaining a majority in the House of Representatives for the first time since 1999 and is now at the doorstep of emerging as the Prime Minister.”It’s a feeling that words cannot describe. I think it will just turn into hugs and tears when we finally meet him. We are proud as a family,” he effuses.
The youngest of the three siblings, Balen grew up with Sujata and Kaushal Shah, who spotted his leadership traits early on. “Balen is a born leader. Even so, when he entered politics, it was a surprise for the family. Later, we realised it was the most valid thing,” says Sujata, also a city-based freelance artist.
The period leading up to Shah’s current political milestone has been emotionally complex for the family. “Around last December, we lost my father-in-law. It’s a bittersweet moment. He would have been very proud. It has been a difficult time, but Balen is an emotionally strong person and remained so throughout,” shares Harish, further, saying, “He has always believed in putting the country first. Everything else comes after that.”
An art connoisseur, Harish had recently shared a video capturing Shah’s journey on social media. The video was his way of expressing affection and admiration, he notes, stating, “Sujata and I couldn’t travel during the elections because of family responsibilities. So, this was our way of showing support. We have seen him grow from a young boy to the person he is today.”
Rap to Rapport
Shah pursued his master’s in Structural Engineering at the Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology in Yelahanka. According to Harish, he lived a simple, disciplined life during his time in the city, splitting his stay between the family home and the hostel. “He was a diligent student. His professors used to appreciate his dedication. Even back then, his thoughts were always centred around the country,” Harish shares. Not surprisingly, Shah was involved in efforts to construct nearly 2,000 homes in Nepal following the 2025 earthquake.
Despite the demanding academic schedule, Shah’s Bengaluru days were far from just a monotonous one. Harish remembers travelling across Karnataka with him. “Balen loved the weather here, just like everyone else,” he says with a smile. Shah also made an effort to embrace the local culture. Harish recalls that he picked up some Kannada during his stay. “He always felt that wherever you live, you should respect the culture and people of that city,” he says. Food became one of the parts of that cultural immersion, as Balen developed a fondness for South Indian staples, particularly dosaes and traditional meals.
Even outside of academics, before politics entered the picture, he was known for his rap music, which often tackled social and political themes. “His songs were never just for fun. They were a way of communicating the issues people were facing,” says Harish before he concludes.