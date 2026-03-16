Delhi man arrested for harassing Kerala woman in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Indiranagar police arrested a 39-year-old man from Delhi for harassing a 28-year-old woman from Kerala at a youth hostel in Domlur Second Stage. The incident captured on the hostel’s CCTV camera shows him flinging snooker sticks and snooker balls at the woman around 9 pm on Wednesday. He is also seen verbally abusing the complainant and her friend.

The victim from Kottayam, Kerala, filed the complaint in the early hours on Thursday. Acting quickly, the police arrested the accused, Manu Sharma, from the hostel. The woman complained that Manu was harassing her over the last few days to have a relationship with him. When she refused, he verbally abused her. The incident occurred in the games room of the hostel next to the snooker table. She has also accused Manu of making obscene remarks against other women at the hostel and using derogatory language against her.

An officer said, “Manu was arrested on the same day after the complaint was filed. He claims to have come to the city in search of a job. The hostel provides accommodation for both men and women.”

A case of assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty under section 74 of BNS was registered against the accused.