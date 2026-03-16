Fast-moving digital content stunts young brains, say experts

BENGALURU: Mental health professionals say rising hyperactivity, reduced attention span and difficulty in emotion regulation among children may be linked to increasing exposure to highly stimulating digital content. The bright colours, rapid scene cuts and loud sounds are becoming more frequent in children’s programmes. Experts warn that such content may affect how young brains process attention and behaviour.

Early childhood is crucial for brain maturation, and attention, working memory and emotional regulation will still be in the developing phase, they say.

Shilpi Saraswat, a clinical psychologist at Sakra World Hospital, said that constant exposure to highly stimulating visuals can lead to overstimulation of the brain. “When children are repeatedly exposed to such content, it may become difficult for them to focus on slower activities or regulate their emotions, increasing restlessness and impatience,” she said.

Counselling psychologist Ann Treesa Rafi said highly stimulating content often provides instant gratification for the brain. “Activities like imaginative play, reading or conversation may feel less engaging,” she said. Mental health professionals are increasingly seeing a rise in parents seeking help for their children for behavioural changes, like poor concentration, delayed speech or difficulty with social interaction