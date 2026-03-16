Fast-moving digital content stunts young brains, say experts

BENGALURU: Mental health professionals say rising hyperactivity, reduced attention span and difficulty in emotion regulation among children may be linked to increasing exposure to highly stimulating digital content. The bright colours, rapid scene cuts and loud sounds are becoming more frequent in children’s programmes. Experts warn that such content may affect how young brains process attention and behaviour.
Early childhood is crucial for brain maturation, and attention, working memory and emotional regulation will still be in the developing phase, they say.
Shilpi Saraswat, a clinical psychologist at Sakra World Hospital, said that constant exposure to highly stimulating visuals can lead to overstimulation of the brain. “When children are repeatedly exposed to such content, it may become difficult for them to focus on slower activities or regulate their emotions, increasing restlessness and impatience,” she said.
Counselling psychologist Ann Treesa Rafi said highly stimulating content often provides instant gratification for the brain. “Activities like imaginative play, reading or conversation may feel less engaging,” she said. Mental health professionals are increasingly seeing a rise in parents seeking help for their children for behavioural changes, like poor concentration, delayed speech or difficulty with social interaction
Counselling psychologist Shayna Sunu said there has been a noticeable increase in cases of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder among children and adolescents. “By constantly consuming stimulating media, the brain begins to expect continuous entertainment, making it harder for them to sustain attention during everyday tasks,” she said.
Abhiram Chakravadhanula, gameplay programmer at Holy Cow Productions, said that retention is a key factor while creating digital videos and animations. “Bright colours, loud music and fast-changing visuals are used because they quickly grab a child’s attention,” he said. Easy access to videos through platforms such as YouTube has increased children’s exposure to such content. Abhiram said, “Older cartoons prioritised storytelling and character-driven narratives. But most of today’s content prioritises stimulation over narrative.”
Experts say that while digital media is unavoidable, limiting screen time and encouraging outdoor play and creative activities can help support healthier cognitive development in children.