Ulsoor Lake revamp on fast track: Cholan

BENGALURU: The comprehensive development of Ulsoor Lake, one of the prominent lakes in Bengaluru city, is in progress. Works are being undertaken to improve the lake’s surroundings and provide better recreational facilities for the public, said Rajendra Cholan, the commissioner of Bengaluru Central City Corporation, on Sunday.

The silt accumulated over past 25 years is being removed to enhance the lake’s storage capacity. This will help raise the groundwater level in the locality.

In addition, a two-level walkway with bund protection is being constructed around the lake, and seating arrangements will be provided for the visitors and walkers to relax. Ornamental grills are being installed along the lake boundary to enhance public safety. A connecting bridge linking the lake area with a nearby park is also being constructed, Cholan added.

The three islands in the lake, which are currently in a deteriorated state, will be revamped and beautified. Also, with the increase in water depth following desilting works, a section of the lake will become suitable for training activities conducted by NDRF personnel. The park beside the lake will also be developed by planting various species of plants to make the surroundings more attractive, he said.