Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru Cantonment stations miss facelift dates

BENGALURU: The redevelopment of two key railway stations in the city – Bengaluru Cantonment(BNC) and Yeshwantpur – have missed earlier timelines, with officials now indicating that both projects are likely to be completed only by the year-end.

The works at BNC, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022, was scheduled to be completed by October 2025. However, the project now stands at only 60% completion, said railway officials.

An South Western Railway official said, “The BNC receives 19,000 passengers daily. It is being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 484.58 crore. The project includes a new main station building on the south side and a second entry building on the Millers Road side.”

The redevelopment plan also includes an air concourse, three new foot overbridges, one pedestrian foot overbridge and basement parking facilities on both the north and south sides, the official added.

Similarly, the redevelopment of Yeshwantpur station, estimated to cost Rs 377.86 crore, has also progressed slowly, with only 67% completion so far. The work was scheduled to be completed in July 2025.

On the progress of work, the official said that on the east side of the station, the linen store and Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) buildings have already been completed, and the multi-level car parking facility with space for 90 cars and 88 two-wheelers is under construction.

It includes five car lifts, two passenger lifts, an EV charging station, ticket counters and a commercial space. The East Side Elevated Plaza will ease traffic and provide better access to passengers. It will have five lifts and two escalators. The elevated road works are almost finished, with 99% and 97% completion respectively.