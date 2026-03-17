Action on NICE based on sub-panel report: Minister Satish Jarkiholi

BENGALURU: PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said the government will decide on action against the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) after the cabinet sub-committee, headed by the home minister, submits its report.

He claimed that NICE has been increasing toll charges arbitrarily without informing the government and has also failed to pay compensation to farmers.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, MLA S T Somashekar said farmers who gave up land for the Hosur-Magadi Road under the NICE project are yet to receive the compensation even after 35 years. He said NICE earns nearly Rs 10 crore in toll revenue, but has still not fulfilled its commitments. “Several connecting bridges are in poor condition and have not been repaired. I have requested both PWD and NICE, but nothing has been done,” he said.

Somashekar added that previous cabinet sub-committees had also examined the issue but it remained unresolved. “Governments have failed to take action. If government land given on lease is withdrawn and taken back, the bridges can be repaired. Whenever action is initiated, NICE approaches the court and obtains a stay,” he said.

Jarkiholi replied that 37 bridges on the peripheral stretch and five on the highway need repair or extension. “We have written several letters but they do not respond or act accordingly. The chief minister has constituted a cabinet sub-committee headed by the home minister to examine NICE issues, including toll collection. Once the final report is submitted, appropriate action will be taken,” he said.