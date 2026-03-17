All about Kashmiri earrings aka Dehjoor dangling into the trend

A combination of tradition and statement style, Kashmiri earrings (starting from ₹300), that come with cascading chains, ghungroos and sometimes intricate motifs, are catching the attention of festive shoppers. As designers reinterpret these heritage forms into lighter, more wearable designs, these earrings are finding their way into both festive and everyday wardrobes.
But beyond their striking length and detailing lies a centuries-old tradition. Evolved from dejhoor, a distinctive gold ornament worn by women of the Kashmiri Pandit community, represents a bride’s transition into married life. “The dejhoor comes from the girl’s side of the family and is sanctified with mantras during the wedding. Later, other elements are added from the groom’s side, completing the ornament and symbolising the union of the two families,” says jeweller-stylist Ratika Kaul. The form is often interpreted through sacred geometry linked to Kashmir Shaivism, where the interlocking shapes represent the cosmic balance between Shiva and Shakti, the union of consciousness and energy.
According to celebrity stylist Rukmini Nitin, the ornament carries layers of cultural and spiritual symbolism. “Traditionally, the dejhoor is first attached using a red sacred thread during the wedding ceremony and later replaced with a gold chain called the aath. This transition symbolises the bride’s movement from her parental home to her marital family. It is suspended and supported, which gives it both a visual character and a ritual significance,” she says. The revival is part of a larger cultural shift in people beginning to rediscover their roots, as Nitin explains, “There is a growing curiosity about where certain traditions and ornaments come from, and when people learn the background behind a piece like this, they start appreciating it.”
According to Ashwini Umesh, founder of Kashi Jewellery, shoppers today are increasingly drawn to jewellery that carries a story. “These designs feel unique, handcrafted and slightly vintage, which fits perfectly with the current trend of mixing heritage pieces with modern outfits,” she explains. Social media and celebrity styling have also helped regional jewellery forms find new visibility. “When actors and stylists showcase Kashmiri earrings with sarees, fusion outfits or contemporary silhouettes, it inspires people to experiment with these pieces,” she adds.
Design-wise, these earrings stand apart for their ‘literal’ movement and visual drama. Long cascading chains, delicate ghungroos, pearl clusters and even intricate motifs create a sense of fluidity when worn. These elements give the earrings a bold yet graceful look. Designers often reinterpret the original motifs with pearls, colourful stones, or antique finishes in both gold and silver to suit contemporary tastes.
Many fashion stylists say the resurgence also reveals a growing appetite for bold accessories after years of minimalist fashion among shoppers. “For a long time,wedding aesthetics leaned towards minimal jewellery, but right now everyone wants to go bold and unapologetically desi. Kashmiri jewellery fits perfectly into that mood”, says fashion stylist and content creator Ruchika Bhat, co-founder of KiRu, who also happened to purchase a pair of Kashmiri earrings recently. Nitin also agrees that this shift towards expressive accessories is visible across fashion today. “After years of pared-down styling, people are enjoying jewellery that feels expressive again. Pieces like these earrings naturally stand out because they frame the face and bring movement into an outfit, so even a simple ensemble suddenly feels styled,” she says.
While many people still associate these earrings with traditional wear, stylists believe their versatility makes them a surprisingly adaptable accessory. “Most people would style them with Indian outfits, but they can work beautifully with western silhouettes as well. Imagine a little black dress, these earrings and a bold red lip – you’ll be the talk of the town. They’re dramatic pieces on their own, but that’s exactly what makes them so fun to style,” Bhat says, adding, “The length of these earrings is a huge part of their charm, and the ghungroos add another dimension – if you’re making a visual statement, you can make an audible one too.