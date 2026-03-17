All about Kashmiri earrings aka Dehjoor dangling into the trend

A combination of tradition and statement style, Kashmiri earrings (starting from ₹300), that come with cascading chains, ghungroos and sometimes intricate motifs, are catching the attention of festive shoppers. As designers reinterpret these heritage forms into lighter, more wearable designs, these earrings are finding their way into both festive and everyday wardrobes.

But beyond their striking length and detailing lies a centuries-old tradition. Evolved from dejhoor, a distinctive gold ornament worn by women of the Kashmiri Pandit community, represents a bride’s transition into married life. “The dejhoor comes from the girl’s side of the family and is sanctified with mantras during the wedding. Later, other elements are added from the groom’s side, completing the ornament and symbolising the union of the two families,” says jeweller-stylist Ratika Kaul. The form is often interpreted through sacred geometry linked to Kashmir Shaivism, where the interlocking shapes represent the cosmic balance between Shiva and Shakti, the union of consciousness and energy.