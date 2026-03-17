Bengaluru PU lecturers warn of boycotting evaluation

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State PU Lecturers Association has urged the state government to withdraw the decision to bring the office of the deputy director of pre-university colleges under the supervision of Zilla Panchayat officials, including the district collector or chief executive officer of an IAS rank in every district.

Permanent and guest lecturers have announced that if the government fails to rollback its decision, they will boycott the II PU Exam-1 evaluation.

The association said the department of pre-university education is part of the higher education department. Currently, the department is under the supervision of the deputy director of pre-university (DDPU), who is mostly a senior lecturer or a principal and is promoted by the government as DDPU.

By handing it over to ZP officials, PU lecturers believe that the autonomy of pre-university colleges will be lost.

Rajesh Bhat, a guest lecturer at PU college in Bengaluru, said, “Only principals and senior lecturers will know the problems of the department better. There is autonomy in the system and we don’t want it to be changed.”