Bengaluru startup wins Rs 1 crore in national cybersecurity challenge

BENGALURU: Cambrian SkillsDA Technologies and Consultancy Services LLP (CSTCS), a startup based at the Cambridge Institute of Technology (CIT), Bengaluru, has emerged winner of the Cyber Security Grand Challenge 2.0 organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in association with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI). The startup received a cash prize of Rs 1 crore along with a trophy.

The challenge, launched in January 2025 on the MyGov platform, aims to strengthen India’s cyber security capabilities and encourage innovation in critical technology domains such as API security, data security, wearable device security and privacy, clone and fake app mitigation, AI for threat detection, incident response and next-generation biometric systems.

The startup developed a biometric identification system using volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emitted from human skin to identify individuals through their chemical signature.

The technology aims to reduce biometric fraud, including cloned fingerprints used in Aadhaar-enabled payment systems. S Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, said the challenge would help strengthen indigenous cyber security capabilities in the country.