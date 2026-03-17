‘Gramophone girl’ set to a Kannada tune: AI translates Vikram Sampath's Gauhar Jaan biography into Kannada

In 1902, when Frederick Gaisberg, sent by the Berliner Gram-O-Phone company, was wandering around Calcutta looking to capture Indian music for the newly-invented gramophone, he was taken to Gauhar Jaan’s concert. The legendary singer and tawaif known both for her captivating voice and charisma certainly left an impression. “In his memoirs, he recalls her as this well-dressed lady who, as all the Europeans are waiting, steps down and knowing how to charm people – puts her hand out and says ‘Good evening, gentlemen’. He’s quite stunned by her. Later, when he goes out for fresh air, he sees people perched on everything around – scaffolding, trees – to catch a glimpse of her, and realises her popularity,” says historian-author Vikram Sampath to the audience gathered at the launch of Nanna Hesaru Gauhar Jaan, the Kannada translation of his second book, My Name is Gauhar Jaan, the biography of a woman who would go on to be called India’s ‘gramophone girl’. What makes this translation unique though, is the fact that a majority of it was done through Sampath and techie Sandeep Singh’s AI translation technology, Naav AI.

Drawing parallels between the beginning of the AI age we find ourselves in and the time Gauhar Jaan was learning to navigate and poised to thrive in, Sampath continues, “When recording technology came to India, the male singers stayed away, and it was the women who overcame their inhibitions to record. Today, it’s a delicious irony that the first book translated through AI technology intervention is the biography of the first lady who used technology to record her voice.” After leading a lavish life, the songstress spent the last two years of her life in Mysuru, being paid `500 per month by the Maharaja of Mysore as a palace musician, before passing away in 1930.