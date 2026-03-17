Mechanic beaten to death in front of his kids, 7 held in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old mechanic was beaten to death by seven men in front of his children near his shop on the Bade Makhan Cross Road in Wilson Garden police station limits on Sunday night. Acting swiftly, the police arrested all the accused, including Parvez, Afroz and Sameer.

The deceased has been identified as Rashid Pasha, a resident of Siddaiah Road.

Main accused Parvez was undertaking construction work at a shop next to Pasha’s. Around 9.30 pm, Pasha had a verbal altercation with Parvez over the work. Parvez then called the other accused to the spot and attacked Pasha with a cricket bat and bamboo poles. The victim sustained serious head injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Nadeem Pasha, the victim’s brother, told the media that the accused had demanded money from Pasha. Since Pasha did not give the money, he was murdered. The police are probing the allegations of Nadeem. The Wilson Garden police have registered a case of murder.

Security guard on the run after killing wife

A 53-year-old security guard is on the run after allegedly killing his wife by slitting her throat with a knife, in MICO Layout police station limits between 8.30 pm and 9.30 pm on Sunday.

The accused had gone home under the influence of alcohol and started quarrelling with his wife after she questioned him for spending all the money on liquor. The deceased has been identified as Gowramma, a resident of Bilekahalli. The accused has been identified as Nagaraj. The victim was working as a housekeeping staff. The couple’s three children are into food catering business. The family had come to the city from Davanagere four years ago.