Officials asked to prepare plan to beautify spaces under Bengaluru flyovers

BENGALURU: The Urban Development Department (UDD) has directed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to beautify and develop spaces under flyovers across Bengaluru.

Addressing officials in a meeting on Monday, Additional Chief Secretary Tushar Girinath said many areas underneath major flyovers remain undeveloped, affecting the city’s overall aesthetics. He instructed officials to prepare a list of such locations and formulate a development plan.

He also directed agencies, including Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to undertake bamboo plantation drives and ensure proper maintenance. BWSSB was asked to prepare a plan to plant saplings around sewage treatment plants, while bamboo plantation will also be taken up along roads and near lakes. The Forest Department has been asked to identify land for tree parks and submit cost estimates.

Officials were instructed to review the parking system across the five city corporations and frame regulations. The feasibility of developing parking on vacant roadside spaces or private properties with incentives for landowners will also be examined.

Meanwhile, GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao called for strict action against illegal roadside parking.

In a separate inspection, Additional Commissioner (Development) Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar reviewed infrastructure works along the Outer Ring Road service road between Ramamurthy Nagar and Benniganahalli. He directed officials to repair potholes, restore damaged footpaths, maintain boulevards near Hennur Police station and clear silt from drains to prevent flooding.

After inspected the stormwater drain inlet to Benniganahalli Lake and the dry waste transfer station under the Kasturi Nagar Flyover, he directing officials to ensure proper waste management and cleanliness.