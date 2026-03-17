Parties flag wrong voter mapping in wards ahead of GBA polls

BENGALURU: Ahead of the much anticipated Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) polls this year, various political parties, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bengaluru Navanirmana Party (BNP), and citizens have raised concerns over wrong mapping of voters with various wards in the city.

They have also alleged that at least 1,000 voters in each of the 369 wards under the five city corporations might have been wrongly mapped.

Ashok Mruthyunjaya, AAP, said, “Our party has started going door-to-door in Bellandur ward. We have found that people in this ward have been wrongly mapped to some other ward. We are going to submit a letter to the state election commission (SEC) wherever these discrepancies are found and get the voters name mapped in their respective wards. If they fail to fix it, we will explore legal options.

Currently, our party is verifying the voters’ list in Vignan Nagar, Gandhinagar and other wards too. We will prepare the data with the details of these discrepancies in the voters’ list and submit it to SEC.”

Srikanth Narsimhan, founder of BNP, said, “Several voters have been mapped to wards where they do not reside. For instance, analysis of ward no 34 (Chikkathoguru) and ward no 33 (Naganathapura) found 47 voters wrongly mapped under Naganathapura and 105 voters incorrectly placed in Chikkathoguru.”

He added that since publicly available rolls do not contain complete address details, the actual number of misplaced voters could exceed 1,000 in each ward. Therefore, as a solution, Narsimhan suggested to implement sectioning.

“Sectioning requires residents from the same physical geography—such as a street or apartment complex—to be grouped within a single section of a polling booth so that wrong mapping doesn’t happen. For this, booth-level officials can coordinate with the RWAs and apartment associations so that there are no discrepancies.”