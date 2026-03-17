Problems of state universities chronic, need to address root cause: Minister Sudhakar

BENGALURU: The opening of new universities in Karnataka without carrying out any in-depth study has impacted the internal revenue of the old public (state) universities, Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar told the Council on Monday.

He was replying to a question raised by BJP MLC Talwar Sabanna, who complained that the state-run universities, which should be an inspiration to the youths, are suffering from multiple issues.

Joining Sabanna, Congress MLC Puttanna said that the condition of the universities has been deteriorating in the last two decades and called them sinking ships. He said that universities have become White Elephants for the government. LoP Chalavadi Narayanaswamy urged the government give more priority to education and health sectors. He demanded that 14,000 vacant posts in universities across the state be filled soon.

Sudhakar lamented that if the issues of the universities had been raised and addressed in the past 20 years, the burden of resolving everything would not have fallen entirely on the current government. He said that the issues faced by public universities were not acute but chronic, and applying a balm would not help. He said they need to address the root cause to improve them.