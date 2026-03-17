Rs 810-crore corridor in works to ease Mysuru Road traffic

BENGALURU: The state government has proposed an elevated corridor project to ease traffic congestion on the busy Mysuru Road. The project, estimated to cost about Rs 810 crore, including land acquisition, is currently under consideration with the detailed project report (DPR) getting prepared.

In an answer to a question by MLC Shivakumar K in the Legislative Council on March 12, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar stated that a feasibility report was prepared over the past two years to address severe traffic congestion faced daily in the Chamarajapet and Mysuru Road areas.

Based on the report, the government has planned to extend the existing flyover that currently ends at Sirsi Circle near Chamarajapet up to the BHEL-KIMCO Junction. The extension is expected to help decongest the heavily used corridor connecting central Bengaluru with the southwestern suburbs, Shivakumar added.

The government said the proposal is currently being examined for administrative approval after preparation of the DPR. Apart from the elevated corridor, other infrastructure works are also under way in the area. An arch flyover project has been taken up near Rajarajeshwarinagar after the Nayandahalli Flyover, with land acquisition in progress. Additionally, road improvement works between Rajarajeshwarinagar Main Road and Kengeri have been undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 75 crore and are nearing completion.

The government also clarified that at present there is no specific proposal to develop alternative roads – such as a tunnel road or roads along stormwater drains to reduce congestion along Mysuru Road, apart from the elevated corridor plan.