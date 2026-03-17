Two held for kidnapping man over video of accused talking to girl in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old man was forced into an autorickshaw by five accused and taken to a deserted place in Ramamurthy Nagar for allegedly making a video of one of them talking to a girl.

The accused made the victim delete the video and then released him. The Mahadevapura police have arrested two of the accused and are on the lookout for the other three.

The victim has been identified as Shabbir alias Mohammed Sadir Khan, who works at a juice shop in KR Puram and resides in TC Palya. He hails from Assam.

The accused are Sajid (23) and Subramani (19), both residents of TC Palya. Sajid also hails from Assam and works at a quick-commerce platform while Subramani works in a bakery.

On Sunday afternoon at TC Palya, Sajid was talking to a girl and the victim video recorded them.

Sajid observed Shabbir making the video. Around 11.45 pm, when Shabbir was with his friend Faizu (22) at Lakshmi Sagar Layout, the accused forced him into an auto and took him to Ramamurthy Nagar. Faizu, who works as a security guard and resides in Lakshmi Sagar Layout, reported the matter to the police. Around 2.30 am on Monday, Shabbir was found in the vicinity.

The Mahadevapura police have registered a case of kidnap against the accused. Among the absconding, one of them is identified as Vincent (21), an auto driver, and another as Chintu.