Bengaluru apartments seek rollback of ‘discriminatory’ solid waste management charges

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Apartment Federation (BAF) has demanded the immediate withdrawal of the “discriminatory” solid waste management charges imposed on apartment communities.

“Since mid-January this year, new regulations have unfairly classified user fees on solid waste in apartment complexes with over 100 units as bulk waste generators. While an independent house under 2,000 sqft pays a nominal fee of Rs 100 per month through property tax, apartment residents are being charged Rs 12 per kg. Coupled with a 18 per cent GST burden, this amounts to approximately Rs 360 per month per flat, a staggering 600 per cent increase in waste disposal costs,” said Satish Mallaya, federation president, which represents over 1,000 members.

The federation said instead of forcing associations to sign contracts with waste processing units, the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) should directly collect a parity-based user fee from apartments without GST and appoint the waste processors directly.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, BAF office-bearers expressed disappointment over the legislative stagnation and highlighted that two years have passed since Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured the Legislative Assembly of a new law to replace the outdated 1972 Act.