Bengaluru family attempts to send man in 'parcel' to protest high bus fares ahead of Ugadi, Ramzan

BENGALURU: A family allegedly attempted to send an elderly man in a "parcel" through a courier service in protest against high bus fares ahead of Ugadi and Eid-ul-Fitr, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the Vyalikaval area of central Bengaluru on Tuesday evening, they said.

According to police, the family approached a private courier centre claiming they wanted to parcel the man as a symbolic message to the public over rising fares in both private and government buses.

Startled by the request, the courier staff alerted the police.

During the inquiry, the elderly man's daughter said the act was staged as a protest and to create a social media reel.

As part of the stunt, the family had placed the elderly man inside a gunny sack, a senior police officer said.

Police said the situation turned serious when the man experienced breathing difficulties inside the sack.

Subsequently, the family apologized to the police and the public for their actions.

The officials warned that the act could have endangered the man's life and attracted serious legal consequences.

"No legal action was taken against them.

However, the family was let off with a warning after issuing a video apology and were strictly cautioned against such dangerous stunts in the future, the officer added.