e-bikes to boost ASHA workers’ last-mile healthcare delivery in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao distributed 69 e-bikes to ASHA workers under the ‘Arogya Sanchari’ programme at Arogya Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The initiative is being implemented in partnership with United Way of Bengaluru (UWBe) and Healthium Medtech to strengthen last-mile healthcare delivery.

In the first phase, e-bikes will be provided to select primary health centres in Tumakuru, Bengaluru South (Ramanagara) and Bengaluru Urban districts.

The minister said the initiative would help health workers reach remote villages and underserved areas more efficiently, ensuring timely medical assistance and guidance.

Each bike is equipped with essential items such as helmets, water bottles and raincoats to support workers in field conditions. The partnering organisations have also indicated plans to expand the initiative to more districts in a phased manner.