Eight lakh students to write SSLC exams across Karnataka from today

BENGALURU: As many as 8,65,988 students -- 4,44,172 boys and 4,21,816 girls -- will appear for their SSLC examinations at 2,871 centres across the state, starting from Wednesday.

The examinations will commence with the first language, including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, English and Hindi. According to the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), the police will maintain tight security at all exam centres. It has also instructed students to follow the dress code and arrive at exam centres half and hour before the exam timing.

Students can access free travel in government buses by showing their halltickets. Exams will be webstreamed in various districts and district collectors, including CEOs, will keep an eye on the process.

All types of gadgets, including smart phones, smart watches and earphones, are prohibited for both students and staff members. Only the chief of the exam centre will operate a basic mobile set, one without a camera.