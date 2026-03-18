Man murders minor fiancee in Bengaluru's DJ Halli

BENGALURU: A 17-year-old minor girl was allegedly murdered by her fiance inside a dilapidated building in the DJ Halli police limits on Tuesday morning.
The accused, Shabeel, was engaged to the victim recently. They were expected to get married in a few months. Around 6 am, Shabeel took the victim to the abandoned house that belongs to his relatives. The house is in Sakkare Mandi of DJ Halli.
The duo is suspected to have got into a verbal altercation over some personal reasons. During the heated argument, the accused allegedly slit the victim’s throat with a sharp weapon. After she died, he escaped from the spot along with the murder weapon.
Shabeel’s family members, who stay in the neighbourhood, saw the two going into the dilapidated building. After Shabeel was seen hurrying out of the house, the family went to check and saw the victim lying dead in a pool of blood.
The police were informed around 11 am. The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.
Vikram Amate, DCP, East, said the police received the call on 112 helpline around 11 am. “The victim was still a minor. The suspect has been identified. Reasons for the murder will come to light after he is arrested. The duo was engaged and used to meet in the house frequently,” the DCP added.
The DJ Halli police have registered a murder case and are hunting for the accused.
MAN KILLS FRIEND WITH HAMMER
Bengaluru: A 22-year-old man was bludgeoned to death with a hammer by his roommate in the Avalahalli police limits around 12.30 am on Tuesday.
The victim, Kunal Kumar, stayed with the accused, Nasarulla (24), both from Bihar, in a room at Attimara Goravigere in Kannamangala. Their another friend was also staying at the house. All the three were working at a warehouse in Goravigere. A fortnight ago, Kumar had allegedly used abusive words against Nasarulla’s mother and sister during an argument. In the early hours of Tuesday, Kumar returned to the room intoxicated and picked a fight with Nasarulla.
“The accused, who was already frustrated, attacked Kumar with a hammer and fled the spot. The other roommate immediately shifted Kumar to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries around 2.30 am,” said an officer. The police arrested the accused at Nidvanda Railway Station near Dabaspet.