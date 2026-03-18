Man murders minor fiancee in Bengaluru's DJ Halli

BENGALURU: A 17-year-old minor girl was allegedly murdered by her fiance inside a dilapidated building in the DJ Halli police limits on Tuesday morning.

The accused, Shabeel, was engaged to the victim recently. They were expected to get married in a few months. Around 6 am, Shabeel took the victim to the abandoned house that belongs to his relatives. The house is in Sakkare Mandi of DJ Halli.

The duo is suspected to have got into a verbal altercation over some personal reasons. During the heated argument, the accused allegedly slit the victim’s throat with a sharp weapon. After she died, he escaped from the spot along with the murder weapon.

Shabeel’s family members, who stay in the neighbourhood, saw the two going into the dilapidated building. After Shabeel was seen hurrying out of the house, the family went to check and saw the victim lying dead in a pool of blood.

The police were informed around 11 am. The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.

Vikram Amate, DCP, East, said the police received the call on 112 helpline around 11 am. “The victim was still a minor. The suspect has been identified. Reasons for the murder will come to light after he is arrested. The duo was engaged and used to meet in the house frequently,” the DCP added.

The DJ Halli police have registered a murder case and are hunting for the accused.