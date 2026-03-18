The Eid edition: Check out what's in and out this season!

As the crescent moon ushers in Eid, women step out in shimmery fabrics that catch the light. The festival brings a spectacle of colour and craftsmanship as wardrobes open to reveal carefully chosen outfits meant for celebration. This year’s festive dressing showcases a blend of heritage styles and fresh experimentation, with designers noting that younger shoppers are approaching Eid fashion with new ideas while embracing tradition.
For designer-entrepreneur Kulsum Shadab Wahab, the season signals a renewed interest in timeless elegance. “People are gravitating towards pieces that feel meaningful, rich textiles, refined embroidery and silhouettes that celebrate heritage. At the same time, there’s a growing appreciation for garments that feel personal and thoughtfully crafted rather than overly ornate,” she says.
Classic silhouettes – flowering kurtas, shararas and long jackets – remain festive wardrobe favs. Most of these shapes are now being interpreted with lighter fabrics and contemporary tailoring, offering comfort without losing their celebratory feel. For shoppers unsure about how to make a simple outfit feel festive, accessories may be the easiest solution. Fashion content creator Aiman Khan says small styling details can transform a look. “Kashmiri earrings and glass bangles are everywhere right now. I’ve fallen for the trend. They add a beautiful festive charm,” she says.
Wahab opines that though traditional silhouttes like flowering kurtas, shararas and long jackets remain central, many are being reinterpreted with modern tailoring or lighter layering.
If colour is the biggest dilemma, bridal couturier Husna Sait says this season is about going bold. “There is a shift towards embracing dye palette with vibrant purples and pinks taking centre stage,” she shares. The leaning towards bolder tones is also balanced by a softer summer palette as Yashodhara Shroff, founder-MD, ffolio, points out that the season’s heat is influencing choices. “It’s so warm that people are preferring lighter shades, butter yellow, baby pinks, icy blues, leaf green and shimmery pastels,” she shares.
Khan, however, votes for bolder colours. “Rich jewel tones and statement colours are becoming popular, which honestly feels perfect for a celebration like Eid”
For people planning a full festive look, Sait says fabrics matter just as much as colour. What would she advise those attending daytime gatherings? “Opt for breathable fabrics, cotton, lawn or mulmul. These lightweight materials absorb moisture and keep you cool through the day,” she answers, stressing on accessories, sharing that gold is making a bold comeback along with moon crescent hilal accessories like jhumkas and hair clips.
Shroff’s choice of accessory is pearls, which she says are in fashion and great for summer. Khan also suggests accessorising for those who still feel unsure about styling their fits. “Statement jewellery, bangles or a bold dupatta can elevate an outfit,” she signs off, her Eid look waiting to have its own little spotlight.