The Eid edition: Check out what's in and out this season!

As the crescent moon ushers in Eid, women step out in shimmery fabrics that catch the light. The festival brings a spectacle of colour and craftsmanship as wardrobes open to reveal carefully chosen outfits meant for celebration. This year’s festive dressing showcases a blend of heritage styles and fresh experimentation, with designers noting that younger shoppers are approaching Eid fashion with new ideas while embracing tradition.

For designer-entrepreneur Kulsum Shadab Wahab, the season signals a renewed interest in timeless elegance. “People are gravitating towards pieces that feel meaningful, rich textiles, refined embroidery and silhouettes that celebrate heritage. At the same time, there’s a growing appreciation for garments that feel personal and thoughtfully crafted rather than overly ornate,” she says.