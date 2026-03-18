Vishwanath: Bengaluru needs Rs 10K crore a year for infra maintenance, other work

BENGALURU: BJP MLA SR Vishwanath said on Tuesday that Bengaluru needs at least Rs 10,000 crore annually for infrastructure maintenance and other works.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, he said the city’s civic body is struggling to pay salaries to its staff. It is facing a severe shortage of funds. It has no money even to fill potholes. With no elected body in place for five years, officials are running the civic body without any transparency and accountability.

They don’t even share information related to development works with the city MLAs, he alleged. Stating that a significant portion of taxes collected in Bengaluru is used for the development of other parts of the state, Vishwanath underscored the need to prioritise the city’s development. The situation in Bengaluru is not in favour of the ruling Congress now. That is why the government is hesitating to conduct civic body elections, he said.

Vishwanath said the government’s proposed tunnel road project, estimated at Rs 17,000 crore, has come under severe criticism. The project planned on the BOOT (Build-Own-Operate-Transfer) basis needs 22.36 acres of land, which will be handed over to the winning bidder for 54 years.