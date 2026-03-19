GBA chief directs officials to speed up monsoon work

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao instructed officials to complete the development works of stormwater drains (rajakaluves) in the city before the onset of the monsoon.

His direction comes in the backdrop of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitor Centre predicting summer showers in Bengaluru for the next few days.

He made these remarks while inspecting the progress of stormwater drain development works taken up across various locations under the jurisdiction of Bengaluru North City Corporation on Wednesday.

“The works are being carried out with funding of Rs 175 crore under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) and Rs 2000 crore under the World Bank-assisted Karnataka Water Security and Resilience Programme (KWSRP). The officials must expedite the ongoing development of stormwater drains connecting one lake to another and ensure completion before the pre-monsoon rains expected to begin in May,” he said.

Officials were instructed to adopt nature-based solutions to prevent sewage from entering city lakes. A wetland has already been developed at Jakkur Lake using a nature-based model. Similar models should be implemented in other lakes to ensure that only treated water flows into them, he stated.