Hub of Habbas: Prominent b'lureans on celebrating diverse festivals

Living in the city by myself, I miss the warmth of being around my family and my mom’s food. Back home, when it was time to break our fast, all of us would gather in the kitchen and start prepping samosas, cutlets, chicken pockets, and every other day, we would come up with a new dish. As kids, we saw our parents fasting during Ramadan and wanted to try it too. Now that we’re far away from home, it’s something we don’t want to miss. We know our parents are fasting back home, so we fast here, and then we video call each other to see what everyone has made for iftar. There’s a strong sense of connection in that moment. It brings back so many childhood memories. I look forward to the whole month. And when it comes to Eid, we have a strict rule – everyone has to be back home, dress up, apply mehendi, take pictures and have fun together. It’s such a vibe.