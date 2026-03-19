Hub of Habbas: Prominent b'lureans on celebrating diverse festivals

It’s that time of the year again. Staying true to the core essence of Bengaluru, a city that holds together varied cultures, religions and traditions, the festive calendar is bringing multiple celebrations at once this week. Starting from Karnataka’s New Year, Ugadi and Maharashtra’s Gudi Padwa on Thursday to the holy month of Ramadan being observed alongside the Persian Nowruz – each festival is rooted in its own culture and tradition. As Bengaluru gets immersed in this festival mood, prominent personalities across the city from different communities share what these celebrations mean to them and the traditions they hold close to their hearts.
Ugadi is a time of renewal and joy. We begin the day with a traditional oil massage and bath, wear new clothes and decorate the house with mango leaves. One of the most special rituals is sharing neem and jaggery, which symbolises accepting both the bitterness and sweetness of life with balance. We also prepare traditional dishes like holige and other festive sweets. As a child, Ugadi felt exciting because my mother handled all the preparations while we simply enjoyed wearing new clothes and celebrating. Now, as a parent, the celebrations have evolved. I take on the responsibility of decorating the house and planning everything so my child can enjoy the festival and understand its meaning and traditions. Every year, I set resolutions for growth and self-improvement, hoping to become a better version of myself by the next Ugadi.
According to Hindu mythology, Gudi Padwa is considered the auspicious day when Brahma created the universe. The gudi itself is seen as a symbol of victory over evil and also commemorates the coronation of Lord Rama. The celebrations in our family begin early in the morning. Each member starts the day with a bath using ubtan, a special paste made with almonds, besan, sandalwood and turmeric. We decorate the entrance with rangolis and hang mango leaf torans before hoisting the gudi, which marks the beginning of the festival. After the rituals, the family gathers to enjoy a traditional meal, also featuring puran poli, a Maharashtrian delicacy made with lentils and jaggery. It’s a mix of flavours and symbolises the many flavours of life. My fondest memories are of family gatherings, new clothes, morning rituals and the joy of celebrating together.
Living in the city by myself, I miss the warmth of being around my family and my mom’s food. Back home, when it was time to break our fast, all of us would gather in the kitchen and start prepping samosas, cutlets, chicken pockets, and every other day, we would come up with a new dish. As kids, we saw our parents fasting during Ramadan and wanted to try it too. Now that we’re far away from home, it’s something we don’t want to miss. We know our parents are fasting back home, so we fast here, and then we video call each other to see what everyone has made for iftar. There’s a strong sense of connection in that moment. It brings back so many childhood memories. I look forward to the whole month. And when it comes to Eid, we have a strict rule – everyone has to be back home, dress up, apply mehendi, take pictures and have fun together. It’s such a vibe.
Nowruz is about celebrating life, harvest and togetherness. We begin the day with prayers and prepare the Haft-Seen table, which symbolises prosperity. The table is decorated with colours like red, gold and white, representing wealth, health and happiness. We put out a large spread – from pulao and kheema pav to dishes like sali boti (potato and mutton) and egg preparations such as sali idu, tomato idu and bhaji idu. Desserts like lagan-nu custard, falooda and ravo are also part of the feast. This year, however, it may be quieter due to the West Asia tension. We will light candles, pray for peace and feed the poor – for all who lost their lives and loved ones.