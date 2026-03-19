Karnataka HC grants bail to woman held for shouting 'Jai Bangla'

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court granted bail to Sarbanu Khatun (25), who was arrested in a suo motu case registered by Hebbagodi police for allegedly raising the slogan ‘Jai Bangla’. Justice S Rachaiah recently passed the order to release Khatun, imposing certain conditions. Khatun is a native of West Bengal working as a domestic help at a villa in Hebbagodi, residing in Jigani.

“Perused the averments of the complaint, which indicate that the authority was clearing sheds constructed unauthorisedly on government land, and the process was being captured by one of the persons.

At that time, a person had instigated the petitioner to shout the slogan ‘Jai Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. However, she called out ‘Jai Bangla’ and again shouted the slogan ‘Jai Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ thrice. Having considered the facts and circumstances of the case, and also the fact that she has two minor children and has to take care of them, it is appropriate to grant her bail by imposing suitable conditions that would take care of the apprehension of the prosecution,” the court said.

A case was registered against the woman who called out ‘Jai Bangla’ with the intention to hurt the sentiments and feelings of Indians and also to undermine national unity and sovereignty. The petitioner was arrested on January 12, 2026.

Counsel for the accused contended she had no intention to hurt the feelings or sentiments of Indians. When she was provoked to say ‘Jai Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, in order to avoid further conflict, she might have uttered such a slogan, the counsel told court.