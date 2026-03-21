11 held for causing nuisance on Bengaluru Metro

BENGALURU: Eleven women were booked for allegedly creating nuisance and disturbing other passengers inside a metro coach on the night of March 15. This led to a delay of the service by nearly 20 minutes.

According to a police complaint filed by a security officer of BMRCL, the women were singing and dancing inside the coach, causing inconvenience to other passengers. Despite objections by some passengers, they continued to sing and dance. At the Peenya Industrial Metro Station, some women in the group, who got down from the train, continued to argue with fellow passengers on the platform and even obstructed the closure of train doors.

According to BMRCL, on Sunday night, a group of women boarded the train at Madavara station after attending a concert at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). The group created commotion and caused inconvenience to fellow passengers. This affected the movement of the train for some time.

BMRCL security staff swung into action and handed those women to the police.

Based on the complaint, a non-cognisable report was filed against the women, the police said, adding that they were let off after they apologised for their action.