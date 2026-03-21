Bengaluru issues Ramzan traffic advisory to avoid congestion

BENGALURU: With Ramzan prayers scheduled to take place across Bengaluru on March 21, Bengaluru Traffic Police has released traffic advisories to avoid traffic congestion and smooth flow of vehicles from 5am to 2pm.

>BB Junction, BBMP playground, Mysuru Road: Restrictions are imposed from Tollgate Junction to Town Hall via BB Junction, and over BGS Flyover on Mysuru Road. Similarly, vehicle movement is prohibited from Town Hall towards Mysuru Road via BGS flyover and BB Junction up to Tollgate Junction.

Alternative routes: From Mysuru Road to Town Hall, riders can take a left at Kengeri Junction-Chord Road right at the toll gate (Magadi Road), take a right at the toll gate towards Magadi Road, right at Hunsemara Junction, left at Sirsi Circle and continue towards Town Hall.

Vehicles coming from Town Hall towards Mysuru, especially heavy vehicles, are advised to use the service road under the BGS flyover. They can take a right turn at Veterinary Junction and take Goods Shed Road. Meanwhile, light vehicles are advised to take a right turn at Sirsi Junction, proceed via JJ Nagar and Tank Bund Road-Binny Mills Junction and Magadi Road, take a left turn at Toll Gate and continue via West of Chord Road towards Mysuru.

Those travelling from Basavanagudi and Chamarajpet towards Majestic are advised to proceed via Chamarajpet 1st Main Road -- 5th Cross Road -- Mysuru Road -- Veterinary Junction -- Goods Shed Road.