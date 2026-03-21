Custodial death sparks row in Karnataka, Home Minister orders CID probe in

TUMAKURU: Tension prevailed in Huliyar town of Chikkanayakanahalli taluk after a man died in police custody on Thursday night. Residents, including family members of the victim Kantharaju (50), laid siege to the police station, alleging police excesses as the reason for death. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Friday ordered a CID probe into the incident.

Speaking in Bengaluru, the minister confirmed that the man died while being interrogated on Thursday. "There was no information about the cause of death. The CID investigation will reveal whether he was beaten. It will also be revealed in the postmortem. The CID will investigate all angles and file a report. If it is established that the death happened due to assault, we will take action against the guilty," he stated.

Kantharaju was among five men taken into custody by a police team led by inspector Janardhan, for allegedly indulging in card gambling on Ugadi, around 6pm at Yalanadu village. He was exhausted during interrogation and police ignored his pleas for a drink of water.He was also kicked by the policemen, one of the other accused who was in custody and later released on bail, recounted. The incident happened near Siddarameshwara temple, where the victim was the head. An onlooker was also picked up by police, it is alleged.

Around 8.30 pm, Kantharaju fainted and was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Relatives brought his mortal remains to the station and laid siege. The incident spread like wildfire and residents gathered at the station seeking immediate action against the guilty personnel.

SP Ashok K V rushed to the station and took stock of the incident. The autopsy of the victim was conducted at the District General Hospital here. Former minister JC Madhuswamy and former MLA KS Kiran Kumar pacified the protesters.