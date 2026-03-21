Eid-ifying corners: Experts on creating welcoming spaces

Eid is here, and you are probably thinking about how to make your home feel a little more special and welcoming. The good news is, it doesn’t take a complete overhaul. A few thoughtful changes done right can turn everyday spaces into something that feels festive and full of life. “Accessorising a room is what actually brings it to life. Furniture gives you the structure, but accessories are what make a space feel complete and personal. Without them, even a well-designed room can feel flat or unfinished. Things like cushions, rugs, lighting, artwork or even small decor accents add layers, texture and warmth,” says home decor stylist Stuti Gupta.
This becomes especially important during Eid, when homes are readied to host and gather. Thoughtful additions like soft lighting, fresh lines or subtle accents can transform a space without overwhelming it. Designers agree that creating impact doesn’t always require scale. Bengaluru-based architect Snehal Panicker suggests focusing on quick, practical changes. “A splash of colour by adding colourful pillows or throws, a festive glow with fairy lights and floral accents with fresh flower arrangements can make a huge difference”, she says, pointing to updates that are both budget-friendly and effective.
Lighting, in particular, carries the mood of the celebration. Instead of relying on a single bright source, layering different types of lighting can create depth and warmth. Lamps placed near seating areas, paired with candles or subtle string lights help build a softer and more inviting atmosphere for guests.
For Mohammed Salman, co-founder of Tint Tone and Shade Interiors and an interior design content creator, the stress shifts to layout and mood. His approach is more towards creating a setting that’s open, comfortable and easy to move through. “Comfortable seating is always the starting point. Along with that, warm lighting, a clean and open layout, a thoughtfully styled focal corner and a touch of fragrance, whether through candles or fresh flowers, can bring everything together beautifully. It’s best to avoid overcrowding the space with too many elements,” he cautions.
Curtains and fabrics can also play a key role in shaping the overall look. Snehal suggests opting for a palette that enhances the room’s architecture and complements furniture and decor. “Curtains often set the backdrop of a room’s overall decor. The combination of sheer and blackout fabrics provides the perfect balance of utility and layered elegance. It is also essential to match your drapery style to the size of the opening for the best fit and function. ,” she says. Simple changes like adjusting the length or adding tie-backs can make the space feel more polished and put together.
Colour choices this warm season favour light, breathable palettes that work well in warmer weather. Salman suggests colours that balance freshness and festivity. “For a summery Eid setting, lighter palettes work beautifully. Shades like ivory, soft beige, mint or powder blue paired with subtle metallic accents create a space that feels elegant. In humid weather especially, lighter tones help keep the room feeling fresh,” he says. Stuti, on the other hand, picks combinations that feel celebratory without becoming too heavy. “Green with gold and white feels fresh and symbolic. Also, pastels like mint green, blush pink, lavender and peach keep the space airy and are perfect for daytime events,” she adds. Using lighter tones within these palettes helps maintain a sense of comfort, especially in the city’s warm conditions. With Eid almost here, the key is to focus on one focal area to create maximum visual impact rather than attempting to redo the entire home.