Eid-ifying corners: Experts on creating welcoming spaces

Eid is here, and you are probably thinking about how to make your home feel a little more special and welcoming. The good news is, it doesn’t take a complete overhaul. A few thoughtful changes done right can turn everyday spaces into something that feels festive and full of life. “Accessorising a room is what actually brings it to life. Furniture gives you the structure, but accessories are what make a space feel complete and personal. Without them, even a well-designed room can feel flat or unfinished. Things like cushions, rugs, lighting, artwork or even small decor accents add layers, texture and warmth,” says home decor stylist Stuti Gupta.

This becomes especially important during Eid, when homes are readied to host and gather. Thoughtful additions like soft lighting, fresh lines or subtle accents can transform a space without overwhelming it. Designers agree that creating impact doesn’t always require scale. Bengaluru-based architect Snehal Panicker suggests focusing on quick, practical changes. “A splash of colour by adding colourful pillows or throws, a festive glow with fairy lights and floral accents with fresh flower arrangements can make a huge difference”, she says, pointing to updates that are both budget-friendly and effective.

Lighting, in particular, carries the mood of the celebration. Instead of relying on a single bright source, layering different types of lighting can create depth and warmth. Lamps placed near seating areas, paired with candles or subtle string lights help build a softer and more inviting atmosphere for guests.