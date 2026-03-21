In 25 weeks, BNCC receives 1,444 plaints during phone-in

BENGALURU: Bangaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) said it will continue holding its phone-in programme with the commissioner every Friday.

BNCC Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar said on Friday’s phone-in programme, 44 calls were received, registering 59 complaints. “All issues were reviewed, and officials were instructed to respond immediately,” he said.

Since the programme was launched on September 26 last year, 1,444 grievances have been registered over the past 25 weeks. He said 976 grievances have already been resolved, while 88 complaints falling outside BNCC jurisdiction have been forwarded to other corporations and departments. Officials have been instructed to take prompt action on the remaining 330 grievances.

With 21 complaints related to road maintenance and 19 complaints related to waste collection and disposal being registered on Friday, officials were instructed to take immediate action on all complaints and ensure timely resolution.

Additionally, five complaints, each related to the removal of hazardous tree branches and health-related issues, were reported, with instructions to attend to them immediately.