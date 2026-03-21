KSRTC, BMTC bag awards at national Mobility Summit

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bagged three prestigious awards at the National Mobility Summit & Awards–Telangana 2026.

The transport utility was recognised under the categories -- Outstanding Public Transport Digitization Initiative, State Transport Corporation of the Year – EV Clean Fleet Transition and Innovation in Citizen Engagement – Inclusive Mobility.

Manjunatha KV, Controller of Stores & Purchases, and M Jagadish, Works Manager, received the awards. Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) received two prestigious national awards at the ELETS Mobility Excellence Awards 2026.

One of the award was for KSRTC’s Dhwani Spandana initiative, under the ‘Innovation in Citizen Engagement and Inclusive Mobility’ category, and the other was for the AWATAR 4.0 project integrated with UPI payment facility, under the ‘Outstanding Public Transport Digitisation Initiative’ category.