Queens of the Gallery: Bengaluru drag queens host museum walk

A museum walkthrough is typically a sombre experience, encouraging quiet listening, ruminating and careful embedding of the history you’ve learnt into memory. The colourful costumes, humour and pizazz that drag queens sashay into any space with, hardly seem capable of being contained by a museum. But it’s exactly this energy that the Indian Music Experience Museum is inviting into its halls with ‘Drag at the Museum’ this Sunday.

Collaborating with four local drag queens – Rang He Ra, Queen Shivangi, Kamani Sutra and Dark Fantasy – for a unique walkthrough led by them, the museum seeks to celebrate the stories of women and people with marginalised gender identities through Indian music history, this women’s history month. “Museum spaces are full of academic voices, but the idea of bringing in drag queens is about presenting the facts in a way that subverts expectations – academics can’t be as irreverent as a drag queen and use that persona to talk about history, heritage and music. It also felt fitting because drag art and cross-dressing have a long connection with art and performance in India and are not a western import as many believe,” says Hina Siddiqui, the head of marketing & strategy.