Seated and Ready: Baithak-style concerts held in cosy living rooms are all the rage in Bengaluru

With Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Nowruz just behind us, and Eid al-Fitr today, Bengalureans are soaking in the festive atmosphere perfuming the air. Forgoing standing-roomonly gigs and typical kacheris, youngsters are finding their way into the cosy living rooms of classical music enthusiasts where musicians perform for small groups. 10 to 25 people gathered, some on mats, legs folded, sometimes perched on stairs or a sofa’s arm – focussed entirely on each note that leaves the musicians’ lips.

Many of these baithaks are being hosted in areas that don’t see frequent concerts, like Bellandur, Haralur, or, as senior manager Shreejon Biyani’s favourite organisers, Nada Bindu, does – at the homes of whoever volunteers, anywhere in the city. “Concerts, especially in Bengaluru, demand a lot – travel, parking and then the crowd. When you return, you’re exhausted. But this is a serene experience. You find people who are there because of the music they love, not for a star . You hardly see people leaving midway either,” he points out. For artistes like Radhika Kumar, a singer in the band Indofuzon, which has been taking their baithak-inspired concert across the world, the beauty of the format is the intimacy between performer and listener. “The audience becomes a part of me, because they sit close, react to every line and are in complete sync with every hum. It’s not a stage performance where you are being observed; this is a shared experience. We pause between songs, we share personal memories…people want that kind of connection,” she explains