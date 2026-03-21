UPS batteries worth Rs 24 lakh seized, thief arrested in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A man involved in a series of UPS battery thefts in Electronics City was arrested and the police have recovered 51 batteries of various companies along with an autorickshaw used in the crime, collectively valued at Rs 24 lakh.

A case was registered at Parappana Agrahara police station following a complaint lodged on February 5 by a manager of a private company in Electronics City. The complaint stated that six UPS batteries kept along the roadside in Electronics City Phase-2 and four batteries placed near a tools company on Shanthipura Main Road were stolen.

These batteries were used to power CCTV cameras, streetlights and traffic signals in the township area. The police apprehended the accused on March 9 from a scrap shop in Vaddarapalya on Koppa Begur Main Road. During interrogation, he confessed to the theft and admitted to committing similar offences across Bengaluru, storing the stolen batteries at his scrap shop.

The police seized all 51 batteries and the autorickshaw the same day. The accused was produced before a court on March 10 and remanded in judicial custody.

The police said the arrest has helped detect two battery theft cases registered at Parappana Agrahara police station. The operation was carried out under the guidance of DCP (Electronics City Division) M Narayana.