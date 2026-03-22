16-day kid undergoes robotic pancreatic surgery in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 16-day-old infant diagnosed with congenital hyperinsulinism underwent a rare robot-assisted pancreatic surgery, following repeated episodes of severe hypoglycaemia posing a high risk of irreversible brain damage.

The newborn weighing 4.6 kg, continued to experience critically low blood sugar levels despite being on high-dose intravenous glucose support, prompting urgent referral and intervention.

The doctors identified a small focal lesion in the pancreas, responsible for excessive insulin secretion. The focal nature of the condition allowed for targeted surgical treatment, avoiding extensive removal of pancreatic tissue and reducing the risk of long-term complications.

Considering the complexity of the issue and the infant’s age, the surgeons opted for a robot-assisted procedure to precisely remove only the affected portion. The surgery was completed without complications or blood loss. The infant’s blood sugar levels stabilised immediately after the procedure, eliminating the need for further glucose infusion.

The baby was closely monitored in the neonatal intensive care unit for nine days and showed steady recovery. The infant was later discharged on oral feeds with minimal medication. The procedure was carried out at Manipal Hospital Whitefield.