Bengaluru park area shrunk by 5 acres in NPKL 4th Block; allottees object

BENGALURU: Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) site allottees have raised concern over a reduction in reserved park and open spaces in the revised layout plan proposed by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).
As per the 2014 approved plan, 40 acres were earmarked as park area in the 4th Block, which has now been reduced to 35 acres, prompting strong objections from residents.
According to the allottees, the layout plan approved in 2014 at the time of allotment had earmarked around 40 acres of park and open space in 4th Block, which was considered vital for the health, welfare and environmental needs of residents.
However, in the revised plan, this has reportedly been reduced to 35 acres. When questioned, ZZagreed upon in the 2014 plan.
Residents argued that sites were allotted block-wise and that reducing park space in a specific block by five acres amounts to a violation of the conditions agreed upon during allotment.
They pointed out that the 4th Block already has one of the least usable open spaces in the layout due to drain alignments and high-tension power lines criss-crossing the area, making large portions unsafe or unsuitable for residential use. They also said park and playground areas are being counted from non-ideal zones such as drain buffers, high-tension line buffers, areas around sewage treatment plants and near a graveyard.
Manjunath BS, an allottee, alleged that the BDA is planning to reduce existing park space in the H Sector of 4th Block for road widening, even after a five-acre reduction, raising suspicions that the changes could benefit real estate or vested interests. He also claimed that prime park land has been converted into civic amenity (CA) sites for commercial use, while park reservations have been shifted to less usable zones.
The allottees have submitted a formal request to the BDA, urging restoration of park and open spaces in 4th Block and other blocks in line with the approved 2014 layout plan, and have brought the issue to the notice of the BDA commissioner.