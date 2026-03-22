Bengaluru park area shrunk by 5 acres in NPKL 4th Block; allottees object

BENGALURU: Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) site allottees have raised concern over a reduction in reserved park and open spaces in the revised layout plan proposed by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

As per the 2014 approved plan, 40 acres were earmarked as park area in the 4th Block, which has now been reduced to 35 acres, prompting strong objections from residents.

According to the allottees, the layout plan approved in 2014 at the time of allotment had earmarked around 40 acres of park and open space in 4th Block, which was considered vital for the health, welfare and environmental needs of residents.

However, in the revised plan, this has reportedly been reduced to 35 acres. When questioned, ZZagreed upon in the 2014 plan.

Residents argued that sites were allotted block-wise and that reducing park space in a specific block by five acres amounts to a violation of the conditions agreed upon during allotment.

They pointed out that the 4th Block already has one of the least usable open spaces in the layout due to drain alignments and high-tension power lines criss-crossing the area, making large portions unsafe or unsuitable for residential use. They also said park and playground areas are being counted from non-ideal zones such as drain buffers, high-tension line buffers, areas around sewage treatment plants and near a graveyard.