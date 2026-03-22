BWSSB offers three-month settlement option to defaulters from April

BENGALURU: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will launch a three-month One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, waiving the interest amount on outstanding water bills, from April.

In a statement issued here, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, said the scheme will help over 5.11 lakh defaulters with dues amounting to Rs 851.33 crore. Under the scheme, if consumers pay the principal amount of their outstanding bills, the accumulated interest will be waived. Of the 11 lakh consumers, 5.11 lakh have to clear their dues. Till February, the bill arrears stood at Rs 851.33 crore - Rs 539.43 crore as principal amount and Rs 311.90 crore as interest, he said.

He said the interest accumulated up to April will be waived if the principal bill amount is cleared within the three-month period. He said the scheme will be applicable to all categories of consumers. Pending dues of government departments and institutions will also be cleared through account reconciliation.

To simplify the process, BWSSB will provide each defaulter details such as RR number, principal amount, interest waiver, and the amount payable. Payments can be made through BWSSB kiosks and its portal, and digital payment modes, the minister said. Urging the consumers to make use of the scheme, Shivakumar said that it will help improve BWSSB’s financial position.