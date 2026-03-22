Four-year-old girl dies in front of mother as truck rams her in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A four-year-old girl died in front of her mother in a road accident at Hanumanthagowdanapalya in Madanayakanahalli area on Saturday morning.

The woman was going with her two children to a nearby temple, when a goods carrier, moving at high speeds on a narrow lane, knocked down the girl. The four-year-old, Nishika, was holding her mother Lavanya’s hand and walking next to her, while the mother was carrying the other child in her arms when the accident occurred.

Nishika, who used to go to an anganwadi, was the eldest daughter of Rajendra, 35, and Lavanya, 30, who are residents of Dasanapura. Lavanya was going to the Sri Anjaneya Temple in Adakamaranahalli at Dasanapura with Nishika and her son. The accident killed Nishika on the spot.

“I was taking both my children to the temple in Adakamaranahalli. The lorry driver came on the road suddenly and ran over my daughter. I was holding my daughter’s hand. She died in front of my eyes,” Lavanya said.

Nishika’s grandmother said Lavanya and the two children left home around 10.30 am. “Nishika was very dear to me. She came home regularly and spent time with me,” the inconsolable grandmother said.

Infuriated by the accident, residents of the area broke the lorry windshield and assaulted the driver. The Madanayakanahalli police registered a case, detained the driver and seized the goods carrier, bearing registration number MH-04-HY-2203.

Nishika’s body was shifted to the Nelamangala Government Hospital for the postmortem.