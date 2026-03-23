110 Ploggers collect 450 kilograms of waste at Bengaluru's HSR Layout, inspire many

BENGALURU: The HSR Citizen Forum, in association with Greater Bengaluru Authority and Indian Ploggers Army, on Sunday collected over 450 kg of waste through plogging in and around HSR Layout. “The event witnessed participation of 110 citizens across all age groups, who came together to make their surroundings cleaner.

The volunteers covered key stretches around Parangipalya and its surrounding areas,” said activist Plog Raja (Nagaraj) of The Indian Ploggers Army.

To encourage and recognise the efforts of the participants, 90 prizes were distri-buted based on the quantity of waste collected.

The prizes were selected to promote sustainable living. Those who collected 5kg of waste were given seeds and compost kits to promote urban gardening, and those who collected 10 kg were given organic kumkum, millets, bamboo toothbrushes and eco-friendly napkins. Under the 15 kg category, groundnut oil, natural dishwashing powder and bio-enzyme cleaners were given. The 20 kg category received organic soaps, pocket bags, coco peat and collapsible tumblers.

“The initiative created a strong visual and social impact, drawing attention from residents and passers by. Many people appreciated the efforts and expressed interest in participating in future drives, reflecting a growing awareness towards civic responsibility,” Plog Raja said.

“The immediate transformation of the streets during the drive served as a powerful demonstration of what collective citizen action can achieve,” he said.