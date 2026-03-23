B'luru's dining scene turns meals into experiences

Bengaluru’s dining scene has never been short on innovation; yet, in the coming weeks, the city will host a set of experiences that stretch the very definition of a meal. Moving well beyond the plate, these formats weave together storytelling, performance and setting, creating occasions where food becomes part of a larger, more evocative narrative. At the heart of this shift is a growing appetite for experiential dining, where mood, context and emotional engagement carry as much weight as the cuisine itself.

The most visually striking of the lot is Le Petit Chef, currently underway at Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park. A global concept that has travelled through cities such as Paris, London and Dubai, it transforms the dining table into a theatrical stage through 3D projection mapping. A sixinch animated chef appears on each diner’s plate, embarking on a playful culinary journey before each course is presented in real time. The menu mirrors this theatricality, with dishes such as ratatouille cannelloni, grilled Roman artichoke with burrata, Atlantic king prawn with lemon persillade, and coconut and jaggery créme brûlée. Multiple menu formats, including winepaired options, start at Rs 4,599 plus taxes. With fixed show formats and limited seating, advance reservations are essential.