Popping pills for health: Doctors flag rise in unnecessary supplement use, limited benefits

BENGALURU: The growing consumption of supplements and nutraceuticals is raising concerns among doctors. Dr Shaibya Saldanha, a consultant gynecologist said, “Many of these supplements have multiple ingredients in unclear doses. We often do not know if they are actually addressing the needs of the patient”.

She said that multivitamins are frequently prescribed for symptoms like fatigue, “If a patient has a specific deficiency, they require a targeted dose. In multivitamins, the quantity is often too low to make a real difference”. Dr Saldanha cautioned against unnecessary medication,

“When a patient feels weak, they are often asked to take a multivitamin. But in reality, short-term illness does not create a vitamin deficiency. There is often no need for it.”

However, experts say the issue cannot be viewed in isolation from India’s nutritional realities. Sylvia Karpagam, public health doctor and researcher said, “The problem is also because of insufficient nutrition from the diets”. She pointed out that anaemia in India is rarely due to iron deficiency alone.