'Rap'port off beat: B'lureans opine on the resurfaced Enjoy Enjaami credit dispute

If someone is claiming they’re not getting royalties as per their contribution, then the proof is in the pudding. We can look at the numbers and resolve it by the books. Ideally, this should have remained an internal matter, but since it’s in public, asking for clarity is valid; hence, Santhosh challenging it is fair. If you’re not getting the revenue, then show where the money is going so the issue can be resolved. Someone like Santhosh has a long track record in the industry – if there were consistent issues, it would have come out by now. I don’t think it’s unfair for him to ask these questions to Arivu, especially since the claims were made publicly. That said, there are power dynamics and complexities at play. It’s a ‘he said, he said’ situation.