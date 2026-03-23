Reformed underworld don late Muthappa Rai’s son Ricky gets cop notice

BENGALURU: Reformed underworld don late Muthappa Rai’s son Ricky Rai is again in news for all the wrong reasons. Ricky is suspected to have been involved in the white colour Lamborghini sports car donut incident at Anil Kumble Junction in the early hours of Saturday.

Footage from multiple CCTVs checked by the Cubbon Park traffic police tracked the car to Ricky’s residence in Sadashivanagar. But the police have not confirmed if Ricky was driving the car. A notice was issued to him to appear before the inspector at the Cubbon Park traffic police.

It is not clear if the car is owned by Ricky as there was no accurate information when the traffic police checked for the ownership details online. The car was reportedly seized from Ricky’s residence in Sadashivanagar.

“Around 8 am, the car was towed from Sadashivanagar to the traffic police station on Kasturba Road. The police managed to trace the car within 24 hours. The ownership details of the car are still to be found. Since the car was found at Ricky’s house, a notice has been served to him to find out the details of the person driving the car and also the ownership details.