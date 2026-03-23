Three women on pilgrimage die in accident in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Six persons, including three women, died in two separate accidents, in Bengaluru on Saturday night. The accidents occurred in the jurisdiction of Devanahalli and KR Puram traffic police stations.

A 15-day trip to Kashi and other temples organised by a Stree Shakthi group in Tiptur proved fatal for three women, in a horrific road accident near Kempegowda International Airport at 11.50 pm on Saturday. A group of 12 women and two others were travelling in a van from Tiptur, Tumakuru district, for a 6.30am flight at the airport. An open truck (TN 01 BA 2066) hit the left side of the van at Rani Cross flyover down ramp on NH 648, Devanahalli, killing the three women. Another woman sustained severe injuries while the others escaped with minor injuries.

The deceased, Jayamma (60), Yashodhamma (60), and Ganga (30), were all residents of Tiptur. They had started the journey from Tiptur around 9 pm. The injured are Pushparani, Chandramma, Vaishnavi, Kullu Jayamma, Padmamma, Uma, Susheelamma, Priyanka, Chandrakala, a three-year-old boy Srikanth and 21-year-old Ravi Teja. The truck that was coming on the flyover was going towards Hosakote.

The Devanahalli traffic police registered a case. An officer said, “The van driver was following directions on Google Maps to the airport. He was supposed to enter the service road while coming from the Dabaspete on NH 648, but overshot. While making a U-turn at Rani Cross, a truck hit the left side of the van”.

Three killed as auto rear-ends parked truck

Three persons, Manikanta (39), Suresh (35), and Srinivas (35), from Whitefield have died in an accident reported in KR Puram traffic limits. The incident occurred around 11.30pm on the upper ramp of the Medahalli flyover, Old Madras Road. The trio was travelling in a goods autorickshaw, towards KR Puram. Suresh, the autorickshaw driver, rammed a potato-laden truck that parked by the roadside due to a flat tyre. The truck was coming towards the city from Kolar.

The truck driver was replacing the tyre when the incident happened. The truck was parked without any parking lights, sign boards or reflectors to caution approaching vehicles. The goods auto driver, unable to see the truck in the dark, rear-ended it.