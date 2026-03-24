As monsoon clock ticks, GBA races against time to desilt lakes

BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has assured residents that areas like Manyata Tech Park, Sai Layout, Outer Ring Road and Vaddarapalya in Horamavu will not face flooding this monsoon. This is because the desilting of Hebbal and Nagawara lakes, which used to overflow during the rainy season, is expected to be completed by April-end.

“The desilting process has been undertaken specially to reduce flooding in surrounding areas of the water bodies. Earlier, both these lakes used to overflow during the monsoon, flooding surrounding roads and residential areas,” M Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner, GBA, told TNIE.

A senior official from the Project Implementation Unit (PIU) stated that they are racing against time to complete the desilting and restoration of Hebbal lake which is spread across over 180 acres. “More than eight bulldozers have been deployed to clear tonnes of silt deposited in the lake bed for years. We aim to complete the desilting of the lake by the end of April. Around Rs 20 crores have been allocated for desilting, pitching bunds and restoration of wetland,” the official said.

Currently, the unit has been able to clear 10 acres of encroachment by the Fisheries Research and Information Centre on the lake survey number 37 of Hebbala village near Kodigenahalli.