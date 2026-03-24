Bengaluru couple cheats 100 job seekers of Rs 23 crore, held

BENGALURU: Sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested a couple for allegedly cheating over 100 job seekers of around Rs 25 crore.

The accused have been identified as Jason D’Souza, 39, and Lavina, 36. They collected money from the victims after promising them jobs in various departments of the Union and state governments. They also promised the victims of helping them with jobs in various courts in the state.

The couple reportedly had a network of agents who used to collect money from the victims. After promising D group jobs in various courts, the couple collected between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 25 lakh from each job aspirant. They showed fake appointment letters with signatures of officials in the judiciary, including some judges.

Verification of documents of the victims were done at lodges. After verification of documents, those selected were taken to court complexes, claiming that they would be working there.

During verification, the accused showed fake offer letters to the victims. When the victims sought offer letters, the accused would give them evasive replies. After collecting money from the victims, they would disappear.

The victims filed complaints at Basaveshwaranagar and other police stations in the city. All cases were transferred to the CCB for investigation.