Migrants leaving Bengaluru to West Bengal to cast votes will hit construction sector

BENGALURU: A mass exodus of migrant labourers to West Bengal has begun from Bengaluru and Karnataka, and is likely to severely impact the construction sector. The workers are rushing to their home state for the upcoming elections, with voting on April 23 and 29, amid fears of potential loss of welfare benefits.

Their departure follows a political directive attributed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging migrant workers to return home to cast their votes. Many labourers reportedly fear that abstaining from voting could lead to cancellation of essential entitlements, including ration cards and other welfare schemes.

Industry sources say the migration gained momentum in recent days, with workers leaving in large numbers. The departures come at a sensitive time for Bengaluru’s infrastructure and real estate development, which depend on a steady influx of migrant labour. The construction industry, which relies heavily on skilled labour from West Bengal, particularly for specialized tasks such as tile laying, woodwork and other craftsmanship, is facing significant disruptions. Ongoing projects are already seeing delays.

Suresh Hari, past chairman of CREDAI Bangalore, described the situation as a challenge. “The construction industry is coping with many challenges. First there was the revised guidance rate, then came the labour court issue. Now it is a labour exodus. There is a lot of specialized labour from West Bengal when it comes to tile laying and carpentry, and their departure will lead to a slowdown, till maybe May-end,” he said.