Polls, new year festival hit Bengaluru's construction and hotel sectors as migrant workers head home

BENGALURU: Regional new year festivities, along with the festival of democracy, are threatening to upend the construction and hotel sectors in IT capital Bengaluru, and other parts of Karnataka, through the month of April.

With the Election Commission setting the poll calendar for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, these sectors are likely to take a beating as a large chunk of voters from these states would leave Bengaluru.

According to representatives from a Tamil association in Bengaluru, Karnataka has around 80 lakh Tamilians, and lakhs travel to Tamil Nadu during elections to cast votes. “About 30 per cent of these Tamilians vote in Tamil Nadu but are settled in Bengaluru and other districts. Many are here only for livelihood in small hotels and construction.

With the Tamil New Year falling on April 14 and poll date on April 23, construction and hotel workers and others will be on leave, and industries dependent on them will take a hit,” said Ko Damodharan, president, Bengaluru Tamil Sangam.

Similarly, there are over 16 lakh Bengali migrants in Karnataka, and those engaged in construction work have already left the city as an election is not just serious work, but good business for them. “A majority of them will leave for Pohela Bhoishak, the Bengal New Year on April 15, and elections slated on April 23 and 29,” said Rudra Shankar Roy, philanthropist and patron of many Bengali associations. With the hotel industry facing LPG supply issues, some workers have already left the city.